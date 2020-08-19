Coronavirus advisor praises West Virginia school virus map

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP, AP) - President Donald Trump’s top coronavirus adviser says other states could adapt West Virginia’s color-coded map for public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx called the map remarkable Wednesday.

The map uses four colors to classify the opening status of each of the 55 county school systems.

It is based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population, and range in color from minimal community transmission in green to substantial transmission in red. Red counties must suspend in-person instruction and activate remote learning plans.

Birx says she’s excited about the prospects of showing the map to other governors.

Much of Governor Jim Justice’s thrice-weekly briefing focused on the Birx visit.

Justice was joined Wednesday by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman Alex Mooney. All three participated in a roundtable discussion with Dr. Birx, as did state health experts.

”She understands there is absolutely no playbook for this; this is a generational event,” noted Dr. Clay Marsh of the state’s task force. “Having a team that can adapt very quickly, that is agile, is learning as we go, ensuring best practices, working together, are real hallmarks of success.”

Dr. Birx has visited several states this week to discuss the pandemic and state reaction to it.

