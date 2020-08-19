“Dad’s last dollar” stolen from woman who carried it for 21 years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Having a wallet stolen is hard enough to deal with, between potentially losing a lot of money and having to worry about identity theft. But for one Marietta woman, the damage runs much deeper.

For more than two decades Carol Hart carried a dollar bill with the words “Dad’s Last Dollar 1999” written on it in her wallet. It was one of the few things left in her father’s wallet when he unexpectedly died 21 years ago.

“It was my dad’s. It belonged to my dad and that’s one thing that I had that no matter how broke I was, I’d never spend it,” said Hart. “I had my wallet stolen and I had a dollar bill in it that had written on it, “dad’s last dollar in his wallet in 1999.” The person that stole my wallet used it. We don’t know where,” said Hart.

Now Hart is desperately searching for the lost memory. Her sister Becky Clift has been helping by sharing her story on Facebook where it’s gotten thousands of shares.

“I never thought it would go to 3,000 shares. Ever. But, now it’s getting the word out and people are saying ‘hey we’ll watch for this,’ and banks are messaging me saying they’ll watch for it,” said Clift.

“We’ve got stores looking for it,” Hart added.

Sadly, it may be too late. The bill has writing on it, which the sisters say makes it a damaged bill. It was never meant to be spent, but now that it’s back in circulation, it very well could be destroyed.

“The people at the bank said that they every few weeks send money back to the treasurer to be destroyed,” said Clift. “So they’re afraid it’s a possibility that could have already happened.”

“It’d mean the world to me to get it back,” said Hart.

Hart knew the person who stole from her and says they are facing charges related to the incident.

She says the dollar was one of the few things that just can’t be replaced.

If anyone finds the bill, the sisters say to reach out to Clift on Facebook.

