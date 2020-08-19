Advertisement

Debate over consolidating public service districts

Cost-efficient or confusing?
(WTAP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The latest proposal for a rate increase for a local public service district, has a Wood County commissioner again combining the operations of the county’s PSD’s.

Commission President Blair Couch has long advocated merging the public service districts to reduce costs and to lessen the number of rate increases they ask for.

Couch also thinks more money could be provided, through grants, for equipment and service improvements.

”The number of people without good municipal water is very low. So now, we have to regard ourselves with how we make it so it’s cost efficient.”

Jerry Martin is a long-time member of the Lubeck Public Service District, which is seeking a rate hike from the commission after it approved another increase nearly three years ago.

Martin agrees some administrative costs could be saved through consolidation, but not all the PSD’s have the same equipment, services and issues.

“Each individual district has its own idiosyncrasies, and they’re very specific and they’re very hard to control,” Martin says. “And if you put it under one hat, it would be cost-effective, but it’s going to take some doing.”

Martin cites as an example, the Lubeck Water and Sewer district-unlike others-has a filtration system to eliminate C8 from water supplies.

Lubeck’s board and managers are scheduled to discuss the rate increase next Monday with the county commission.

At a recent meeting, attended by West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, it was argued the PSD had not provided the commission with enough information about its plans for the rate hike.

Martin says the district has responded by registered letters to all of the county’s questions.

Through a bill approved by the West Virginia Legislature a few years ago, county commissions are now required to approve rate hikes for larger public service districts.

