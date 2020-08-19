Advertisement

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

A car and a motorcycle stand on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city's highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man.
A car and a motorcycle stand on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city's highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man.(Paul Zinken | Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin highway, leaving at least one person in life-threatening condition in what German officials said Wednesday was a terror attack.

“According to the current state of our investigation we assume this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” Berlin’s senator for the interior, Andreas Geisel, said. “A religiously motivated background cannot be excluded.”

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the 30-year-old man allegedly drove into several vehicles, intentionally hitting motorcycles, on Tuesday evening, Berlin prosecutors and police said in a joint statement.

The crashes at three different locations happened during rush hour shortly before 7 p.m. local time and led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

Investigators did not reveal the man's identity, as is customary in Germany, but local media identified the suspect as Samrad D. He is being investigated for three cases of attempted murder.

There were also indications that the man had mental health issues.

“The fact that the suspect was possibly suffering from psychological problems does not make this issue any easier,” Geisel said. “If personal problems mix with religiously loaded ideas, this can lead to uncontrollable acts — yesterday’s events have shown in a very painful way how vulnerable our society is.”

Police and prosecutors said they were investigating if the suspect was linked to any terrorist group but had not found any indications of that yet.

The suspect, who was driving a black Opel Astra, stopped on the highway after the third crash and put an old ammunition box on the roof of his car, claiming it had explosives inside, the statement said.

Several media reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car. The Bild daily reported that he also shouted: “Nobody gets closer, or you will all die.”

The suspect then rolled out a prayer carpet and started praying, daily paper Tagesspiegel reported. A police officer of Arabic immigrant background then approached the man, talked to him in Arabic, pulled him away from the car and detained him, the paper reported.

According to Tagesspiegel, the man is known to Berlin police. He was born in Baghdad in 1990 and lived in a refugee home in Berlin. In 2018, he was detained for injuring others and taken to a mental institution for a short time, Tagesspiegel reported.

Dpa reported that the suspect allegedly made references to his plans on Facebook before the attack. He posted photos of the car that he later used in the attack, as well as religious writings, it said.

After the man was detained, hundreds of people stuck on the highway nearby were led away from their cars. Specialists opened the box with a strong jet of water but found only tools inside.

Among the three severely injured people, one is in life-threatening condition, dpa reported. One of the three was a firefighter going home from work, Geisel said. It was not clear if he was the one who is in life-threatening condition.

“If a car intentionally targets motorcycles, they don’t have a chance,” Geisel said.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. The people who were led away from the site where the suspect was detained and others who were stuck on the highway for hours were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 19th

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 8/19/20

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A hovering cow, a possible new penguin origin story, and a story that brings Brittany and Thomas to silence.

National Politics

Democrats nominate Biden for epic challenge to oust Trump

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, with party elders, a new generation of politicians and voters in every state joining in an extraordinary, pandemic-cramped virtual convention to send him into the general election campaign to oust President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

Latest News

National

Texas industrial fire witness describes sounds, explosion

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
A witness to the start of an industrial fire in Grand Prairie, Texas, described distinctive sounds as the blaze began Wednesday morning.

National

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

National

Amazon continues to burn in 2020 despite promises to save it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to control the burning. He imposed a four-month ban on most fires and sent in the army.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

National Politics

Democrats showcase future at DNC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former presidents and rising Democratic stars share the show during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

National

Fires are burning in California leaving homes destroyed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Fires are burning in California leaving homes destroyed.