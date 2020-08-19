Man gets life sentence for sex crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Hocking County man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to dozens of sex crimes in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Weaver, 40, pleaded guilty to to nine counts of rape, 10 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all of which are felonies.

He also pleaded guilty to nine misdemeanor counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

Should he be released from prison, Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn said Weaver would be required to serve five years of post-release control. In addition, as a Tier III sex offender, he would have to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Weaver and a co-defendant, Cassie Hanning, 29, were indicted by an Athens County grand jury in May.

Hanning, who faces many of the same charges plus two counts of child endangerment, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled on Aug. 28 in Athens County.

This case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

