Advertisement

Man gets life sentence for sex crimes

Joshua Weaver, 40, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to nine counts of rape and other sex crimes involving children and animals.
Joshua Weaver, 40, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to nine counts of rape and other sex crimes involving children and animals.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Hocking County man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to dozens of sex crimes in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Weaver, 40, pleaded guilty to to nine counts of rape, 10 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, all of which are felonies.

He also pleaded guilty to nine misdemeanor counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

Should he be released from prison, Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn said Weaver would be required to serve five years of post-release control. In addition, as a Tier III sex offender, he would have to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Weaver and a co-defendant, Cassie Hanning, 29, were indicted by an Athens County grand jury in May.

Hanning, who faces many of the same charges plus two counts of child endangerment, has a pre-trial hearing scheduled on Aug. 28 in Athens County.

This case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 19th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 8/19/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A hovering cow, a possible new penguin origin story, and a story that brings Brittany and Thomas to silence.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Guilty verdict in Chase Hardin trial

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: 2 COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 166

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - West Virginia, Ohio officials discuss mail-in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote

News

Save the Children march to be held Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Save the Children march against human trafficking

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg Big Reds Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Athletic departments receive word on fall sports

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - DeWine gives options on fall sports

Updated: 17 hours ago