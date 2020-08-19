Advertisement

Man wanted for murder arrested in Jackson County

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger with Jackson County Sheriff’s office says a murder suspect, who has been on the run for roughly two years, was arrested Wednesday.
Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger with Jackson County Sheriff’s office says a murder suspect, who has been on the run for roughly two years, was arrested Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who managed to evade police for roughly two years has been arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says Duane Eugene Griffin Jr., of Akron, Ohio was arrested during a traffic stop.

The chief deputy says Griffin was wanted for murder out of Akron.

A firearm was recovered during the traffic stop and the chief tells WSAZ.com law enforcement in Akron believe it could be the weapon used during the 2018 murder.

Chief Mellinger also said Wednesday that if it wasn’t for a new $40,000 piece of equipment the arrest might not have been made. If not for the new ‘live scan machine’ that detects finger prints, Chief Mellinger says Griffin would have been booked under a fake name.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Debate over consolidating public service districts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Commission, PSD member debate proposal to combine public service districts

News

Capito: Mail-in vote issue will be worked out

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Sen. Capito discusses mail-in voting controversy

News

Coronavirus advisor praises West Virginia school virus map

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Presidential task force member visits West Virginia

News

Out MOV hosting Q&A series with local candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the November election grows closer, the organization Out MOV is hosting a series of virtual Q&A conversations with local candidates via Facebook Live on Out MOV’s Facebook page.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 19th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 8/19/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A hovering cow, a possible new penguin origin story, and a story that brings Brittany and Thomas to silence.

News

Princeton Review recognizes Marietta College on Best Colleges rankings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTAP
The Princeton Review’s 2021 issue of The Best 386 Colleges includes Marietta College among the top Midwestern colleges.

News

UPDATE: 36 COVID-19 deaths, 958 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
While taking questions from reporters following the roundtable discussion, Dr. Deborah Birx said this was her first trip to what she called a ‘green state'.

Crime

Man gets life sentence for sex crimes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Charges included rape, numerous other sex crimes involving children and animals