Marietta City Schools hope students adjust to many changes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta City Schools will return half of their students into their buildings on August 24, with the other half starting out the school year learning remotely.

Superintendent Will Hampton is very excited to get students back to learning, and says this entire stretch since March has taken a toll on him and the rest of the staff.

“It’s been wonderful to see our people again,” said Hampton. “I know that I am very excited to get started. All of the build up to this is exhausting, so let’s get to work, and let’s get going.”

The biggest changes to this school year in Marietta will be the staggered schedules. The students will be divided in cohorts alphabetically by last name, and one of those cohorts will be in-person at the school buildings for one week, and then switch with the other cohort during the following week.

These changes will help the cleaning staff do severe cleaning in the evenings and weekends, while students are not in the buildings.

Hampton also says it will be a team effort to reach their goal, which is to get students back to in-person learning full-time.

“We’re all responsible for how well this goes,” Hampton said. “Everyone plays a part in our success, and our goal is get back all together as soon as we’re physically able to do so, and safely able to do so. The more that we do correctly, the more that we follow the guidelines and expectations, the quicker we can return to a regular school day.”

