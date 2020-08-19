Marietta Community Foundation partners with Salvation Army of Marietta to sustain their Angel Tree Program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Even with the holidays several months away, the Marietta Community Foundation is partnering with a local organization to make sure local children have the joy of seeing gifts under the Christmas tree.

The Marietta Community Foundation has partnered with the Salvation Army of Marietta to help them sustain their Angel Tree Program.

The Foundation is providing support services and $10,000 to help the Salvation Army assist 1000 children in need.

This money will allow the organization to continue to make Christmas happen for children across Washington County.

“With everything going on this year, we do anticipate more participation in this program,” said Heather Allender, President & CEO of Marietta Community Foundation. “It is even more important that this program still exists and can still be here to help children with everything going on. The last thing we need is for kids in our community to not have Christmas presents on Christmas Day.”

Each child enrolled in the program has their own tag, that lists their age, gender and Christmas wish lists. These tags will be distributed throughout the community where individuals, families, organizations and businesses can select them and purchase gifts for the child.

Beginning the week before Thanksgiving, these Angel Tree Tags will be available at several locations, including the Foundation’s office at the corner of Front and Putnam Streets in Downtown Marietta. Community members can pick up tags through December 10th.

The Salvation Army will also be looking for volunteers to help sort the gifts and distribute them. Community members or businesses interested in volunteering can call the organization at 740-373-4043.

As part of the partnership, the Foundation is also establishing a fund to help with the sustainability of the program for future years. If you would like to donate to this fund, please contact Heather Allender at 740-373-3286 or heather@mcfohio.org.

