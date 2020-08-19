Marshall shores up football schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) - Marshall has filled another vacancy on its football schedule left by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Huntington.

On Monday Marshall also announced a Sept. 19 home game with Appalachian State. Marshall home games this season against Pittsburgh and Boise State and a road game at Old Dominion were previously canceled due to the pandemic.

Eastern Kentucky is a member of the Championship Subdivision Ohio Valley Conference. That league has moved its conference football schedule to next spring while allowing its members to play four nonconference games this fall.

