Advertisement

Marshall shores up football schedule

Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky in season opener
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (AP) - Marshall has filled another vacancy on its football schedule left by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Huntington.

On Monday Marshall also announced a Sept. 19 home game with Appalachian State. Marshall home games this season against Pittsburgh and Boise State and a road game at Old Dominion were previously canceled due to the pandemic.

Eastern Kentucky is a member of the Championship Subdivision Ohio Valley Conference. That league has moved its conference football schedule to next spring while allowing its members to play four nonconference games this fall.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Parkersburg defeats Parkersburg South in golf dual match.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Wharton
The Parkersburg Big Reds downed the Parkersburg South Patriots in their dual match Tuesday at the Golf Club of West Virginia.

News

DeWine allows high school sports to continue amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio governor allows high school sports, with restrictions

News

DeWine set to announce high school sports plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Latest News

Sports

DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Mike DeVol steps down as head coach of the Belpre High School Football team; Assistant coach Lance Binegar is named to take over.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look- West Virginia

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Previews of area West Virginia high school football teams as they prepare for the new season.

Sports

Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sports

West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Sports

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.