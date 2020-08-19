Advertisement

Netflix testing out ‘Shuffle Play’ feature to help indecisive viewers

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Help is here for those who have trouble picking what to watch on Netflix.

You can now let Netflix stream titles to you at random with the new “Shuffle Play” feature the company is testing.

Like the automatically curated “For You” list of titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists. The new feature then goes a step further and plays the selection.

If you don't like what you see, you can skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service built the feature for indecisive viewers who don't quite know what they want to watch.

Right now, “Shuffle Play” is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected TV devices like smart TVs and Roku

The company will use the results of the test to build a permanent “Shuffle Play” feature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

