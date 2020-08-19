Obituary: Catherine M. Snyder

Catherine M. Snyder, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her son’s residence in Blacklick, OH.

She was born December 10, 1927, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Carl J. and Odie Snyder Hall.

Catherine was a homemaker and loved to crochet and do things for the neighbors. She was a member of Christ Mission Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Mark D. Snyder Sr. (Colleen) of Blacklick, OH; one daughter, Marolyn Cahill (Hugh) of Huntington Beach, CA; one granddaughter, Kathleen Snyder of Pataskala, OH; one grandson, Mark D. Snyder Jr. of Pataskala, OH; two great-granddaughters, Mara and Kaylynn Snyder; one brother, Howard G. Hall of Circleville, OH; one sister, Patricia Hopkins of Circleville, OH; and three nieces, one nephew and lots of special friends.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Brooks R. Snyder; and one sister, Irene Aldenderfer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

