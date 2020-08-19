Obituary: Charlotte L. Lutz Williams

Charlotte L. Lutz Williams, 77 of Davisville passed away August 17, 2020.

She was born in Wirt Co. the daughter of the late William Berkley and Myrtle Alice Hague Lutz.

She had worked at one time for the Belrock Dinner and had attended the First Assembly of God.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Trussell and Kathryn Trussell of Parkersburg and Shawna Jackson of Davisville. Nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. One brother, Robert Lutz of Parkersburg.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Trussell, one daughter, Myrtle Rexroad, one step daughter, Kim Silence and her brothers, Howard and Fred Lutz.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the K of P Cemetery at Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 pm.

The family requests that anyone attending the visitation or funeral to please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com