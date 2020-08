Joseph M. Cummons, 87, passed away August 17, 2020 with his family by his side in his home in Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Dr. David Caraco officiating. Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 on your website please

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.