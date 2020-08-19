Out MOV hosting Q&A series with local candidates

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the November election grows closer, the organization Out MOV is hosting a series of virtual Q&A conversations with local candidates via Facebook Live on Out MOV’s Facebook page. On Wednesday, August 19 at 7 P.M., the organization will host a discussion with Michael Fletcher, Democratic candidate for Ohio State Senate District 30.

Jeanne Peters, president of Out MOV, noted that legal protections for the LGBTQ community, as well as increased protections for transgender individuals and support for LGBTQ youth, are among the topics that are likely to come up during the conversation.

“I think that there’s a lot of concern among LGBTQ voters about statewide fairness acts and protections. Even though we just had an increase in protections because of the recent Supreme Court decision [which barred discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in the workplace], there are still some unanswered areas,” Peters said.

While Fletcher said he does not plan to push particular issues during the conversation, he expects to discuss an Ohio act that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to state laws that make discrimination illegal.

“The LGBTQ movement has been close to my heart for a very long time because of friends and family,” Fletcher said. “I’ll chat a little bit about the Ohio Fairness Act, which is in play right now. I’d be surprised if it passes with our Republican legislators in control. But I have said before and I will continue to say that, in office, I will sponsor or co-sponsor that to keep it alive until we get it passed,” he added.

In addition, Peters said she feels there are both advantages and disadvantages to the changes that candidates have had to make to their campaigns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as holding many events virtually.

“As a voter tuning in for various events, I feel like candidates are more accessible than they have probably ever been to the average voter because they are trying to reach everyone that they can virtually. In the past you kind of had to show up at whatever public gathering was going to happen. And this year, there’s a certain luxury for voters in that they can actually follow their candidates’ pages, catch them in online town halls, and see them presenting virtual presentations,” Peters said. “I think it’s tougher for candidates because they really love the face-to-face, one-on-one. That’s my impression,” she added.

Similarly, Fletcher said that the impact of the pandemic has been varied and, in some ways, difficult on political campaigns. Many candidates, including Fletcher, had to pause their fundraising efforts for a period of time in order to demonstrate sensitivity to voters who may be experiencing financial difficulties. In addition, door-to-door campaigning and other in-person events have largely been canceled.

“Most of the campaign has gone virtual, and I think that’s not a bad thing. I had already planned on doing a fair amount of that myself because my district is so large and spread out, it’s very rural, and it’s about a four-hour drive from one end to the other,” Fletcher said. “But who it doesn’t work for is a lot of our seniors...There are a lot of folks in this district who still don’t have good Internet or cell phone service,” he added.

Viewer questions will not need to be submitted beforehand, and anyone viewing the livestream will be permitted to ask questions as the discussion proceeds.

On Wednesday, August 26 at 7 P.M., Out MOV will host a conversation with Shawna Roberts, Democratic candidate for United States Congress in Ohio District Six. Those who are interested in viewing future discussions with additional local candidates are encouraged to follow Out MOV’s Facebook page for updates.

