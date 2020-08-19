Advertisement

Parkersburg defeats Parkersburg South in golf dual match.

Big Reds top Patriots in golf Crosstown Showdown
(KNEP)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s 2 public high schools met in athletic competition for the first time in the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The Parkersburg Big Reds downed the Parkersburg South Patriots in their dual match Tuesday at the Golf Club of West Virginia.

The Big Reds winning team total came to 150, and that was good for a 16 stroke margin of victory over the Patriots.

History was made in the process. For the first time, PHS had 4 girls in the lineup of 6 players. 3 of the girls registered in the top 4 in the Big Reds scoring led by medalist Nicole Lincicome with a round of 1 under par 33.

The 2 rivals are scheduled to meet again on Aug. 31 at South Hills.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall shores up football schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Thundering Herd will host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 5 in Huntington.

News

DeWine allows high school sports to continue amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio governor allows high school sports, with restrictions

News

DeWine set to announce high school sports plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Reds-Royals postponed due to COVID-19; doubleheader on deck

Latest News

Sports

DeVol steps down and Binegar takes over Belpre High School football.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton and Jesse Wharff
Mike DeVol steps down as head coach of the Belpre High School Football team; Assistant coach Lance Binegar is named to take over.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look- West Virginia

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Previews of area West Virginia high school football teams as they prepare for the new season.

Sports

Lightning zaps Blue Jackets

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Sports

West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

Sports

Ohio Athletic Conference sets Fall sports Spring plan

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio Athletic Conference announces preliminary spring competition schedules for football, soccer and volleyball..

Sports

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.