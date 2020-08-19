Parkersburg defeats Parkersburg South in golf dual match.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s 2 public high schools met in athletic competition for the first time in the 2020-2021 academic school year.

The Parkersburg Big Reds downed the Parkersburg South Patriots in their dual match Tuesday at the Golf Club of West Virginia.

The Big Reds winning team total came to 150, and that was good for a 16 stroke margin of victory over the Patriots.

History was made in the process. For the first time, PHS had 4 girls in the lineup of 6 players. 3 of the girls registered in the top 4 in the Big Reds scoring led by medalist Nicole Lincicome with a round of 1 under par 33.

The 2 rivals are scheduled to meet again on Aug. 31 at South Hills.

