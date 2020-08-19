Advertisement

Princeton Review recognizes Marietta College on Best Colleges rankings

(WTAP)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Princeton Review’s 2021 issue of The Best 386 Colleges includes Marietta College among the top Midwestern colleges.

The nationally known education services company recommends Marietta as one of 158 institutions in 12 states it named to its "Best in the Midwest" list for 2021. A total of 655 colleges and universities nationwide are ranked among the "regional bests."

The 158 colleges The Princeton Review chose for its "Best in the Midwest" 2021 list are located in these 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Princeton Review asked 143,000 students at 386 top colleges to rate their own schools on dozens of topics of interest to applicants.

Overall, Princeton Review has 62 categories that provide students with a way to see the types of colleges that are available.

Princeton Review, not affiliated with Princeton University, has published its Best Colleges guide annually since 1992.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Out MOV hosting Q&A series with local candidates

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
As the November election grows closer, the organization Out MOV is hosting a series of virtual Q&A conversations with local candidates via Facebook Live on Out MOV’s Facebook page.

News

Forecast for August 19th

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

What's Trending, 8/19/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby
A hovering cow, a possible new penguin origin story, and a story that brings Brittany and Thomas to silence.

News

UPDATE: 36 COVID-19 deaths, 958 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Latest News

News

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
While taking questions from reporters following the roundtable discussion, Dr. Deborah Birx said this was her first trip to what she called a ‘green state'.

Crime

Man gets life sentence for sex crimes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Charges included rape, numerous other sex crimes involving children and animals

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Guilty verdict in Chase Hardin trial

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

UPDATE: 2 COVID-19 deaths push W.Va. toll to 166

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - West Virginia, Ohio officials discuss mail-in voting

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
100th year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote