Princeton Review recognizes Marietta College on Best Colleges rankings

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Princeton Review’s 2021 issue of The Best 386 Colleges includes Marietta College among the top Midwestern colleges.

The nationally known education services company recommends Marietta as one of 158 institutions in 12 states it named to its "Best in the Midwest" list for 2021. A total of 655 colleges and universities nationwide are ranked among the "regional bests."

The 158 colleges The Princeton Review chose for its "Best in the Midwest" 2021 list are located in these 12 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Princeton Review asked 143,000 students at 386 top colleges to rate their own schools on dozens of topics of interest to applicants.

Overall, Princeton Review has 62 categories that provide students with a way to see the types of colleges that are available.

Princeton Review, not affiliated with Princeton University, has published its Best Colleges guide annually since 1992.

