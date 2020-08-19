Advertisement

Save the Children march to be held Saturday

Community members will march to raise human trafficking awareness
Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.
Members of the community came together to peacefully protest against child trafficking.
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Human trafficking is a huge problem both in the United States and around the world.

According to reports, thousands of children are victims of this crime every year and Ohio is 1 of 10 of states with the highest human trafficking rates.

This Saturday cities throughout the United States including Parkersburg will be hosting a “Save the Children” march to fight against human trafficking. Shannon Shepherd is the organizer for the march.

“We’re hoping that it least raises awareness to what a huge issue this is because I think a lot of people when they hear human trafficking they kind of think it’s one of those things that is not here and they think that it happens in bigger cities or that doesn’t happen here because we’re a small community,” said Savannah Gay, community member.

The Save the Children back will be at 1 p.m. at Point Park on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

