Advertisement

Traffic patterns to change on intersection of Colegate Dr. and Greene St.

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

AEP Ohio has announced that they will be making repairs to electricity to customers at the intersection of Colegate Drive and Greene Street in Marietta.

Traffic patterns will be changed, but they do not expect major traffic delays while the work is being done.

The purpose of the repair is to get new equipment under the road, that is more reliable to their customers in the area.

AEP spokesperson Karen Salajko talked about what drivers should remember and prepare for while the work is going on.

“Keep an eye out on the message boards that we have up,” said Salajko. “We also have flaggers in the area. So, they should be able to, once they see those folks, re-route appropriately in that area to avoid the area and help keep our workers safe.”

The work is expected to begin on August 24, and continue at least until the beginning of November.

Anyone with questions can direct them to the City of Marietta’s engineering office.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Dad’s last dollar” stolen from woman who carried it for 21 years

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Marietta woman had a keepsake stolen from her wallet. Now she's trying to find it again.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - St. Mary's Blue Devils Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County teams react to the return of fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago

Back To School

Marietta City Schools hope students adjust to many changes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Marietta City Schools are hoping students are able to adjust to the many changes for the upcoming year

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Community Foundation partners with Salvation Army's Angel Tree

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Logan Wolfe

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU-Parkersburg staff celebrates university president's 55th birthday

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - AEP equipment work to change traffic on Colegate Dr., Green St.

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Marietta Community Foundation partners with Salvation Army of Marietta to sustain their Angel Tree Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Foundation is providing support services and $10,000 to help the Salvation Army assist 1000 children in need.