Traffic patterns to change on intersection of Colegate Dr. and Greene St.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

AEP Ohio has announced that they will be making repairs to electricity to customers at the intersection of Colegate Drive and Greene Street in Marietta.

Traffic patterns will be changed, but they do not expect major traffic delays while the work is being done.

The purpose of the repair is to get new equipment under the road, that is more reliable to their customers in the area.

AEP spokesperson Karen Salajko talked about what drivers should remember and prepare for while the work is going on.

“Keep an eye out on the message boards that we have up,” said Salajko. “We also have flaggers in the area. So, they should be able to, once they see those folks, re-route appropriately in that area to avoid the area and help keep our workers safe.”

The work is expected to begin on August 24, and continue at least until the beginning of November.

Anyone with questions can direct them to the City of Marietta’s engineering office.

