1st case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome confirmed in W.Va. child

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - The first reported case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare complication associated with COVID-19, has been diagnosed in a child in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes MIS-C as a condition in which different body parts - including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs - can become inflamed.

The DHHR did not provide additional information about the case in West Virginia.

Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.

Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19, the DHHR said.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, who is the state health officer and commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.