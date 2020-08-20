Advertisement

Belpre superintendent speaks with Ohio governor

Discusses district's back-to-school plans
Belpre City Schools will try to bring students back in-person
Belpre City Schools will try to bring students back in-person(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discussed back to school plans with two educators at his COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

Among them was Belpre Superintendent Jeffrey Greenley.

Greenley was chosen partly because his school system plans in-person learning for the start of the school year later this month. Greenley added, however, 27% of parents have opted to have their children learn remotely. Remote learning was instituted after the start of the pandemic in March.

Greenley also noted he was in discussion about the start of athletics in the school system. Governor DeWine announced Tuesday athletics could start in Ohio schools, albeit without spectators other than parents of athletes.

The superintendent of Akron City Schools also appeared in the briefing. Akron has opted for 100% online learning.

