MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning against the use of masks with vents or valves, as they are not effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

These types of masks were made for hot and dusty construction work. They allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, and as a result don’t block respiratory droplets from entering the air.

“It protects largely the person wearing them from the external environments still,” said Dr. Tyler Hill, Medical Director of Emergency and Urgent Care Services of Memorial Health System. “But, it doesn’t protect those around you as well as other types of masks. It still lets those respiratory droplets out, so it kind of defeats that purpose. In large part, the whole point of us wearing are to minimize the amount of respiratory droplets escaping that environment from inside the mask.”

The CDC recommends the use of cloth masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.