Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley seeks COVID-19 relief support

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Earlier this year, many small businesses and nonprofits around the country received COVID-19 relief funding through emergency assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). However, 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations were not eligible to apply for that funding.

Whereas charitable nonprofit organizations are given the tax code classification of 501(c)3, many other nonprofits -- such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, and others -- are designated as 501(c)6, and those organizations were ineligible to receive much of the funding given to other nonprofits through programs like PPP.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley is working to make sure that changes before the next round of funding is distributed. Through social media outreach, the Chamber is raising awareness of the need for emergency funding among 501(c)6 organizations. The Chamber directs its social media followers to this page on the website of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where those interested can register their support for funding for these organizations.

“We couldn’t access the funds because we were not a typical small business, a for-profit entity, but we also didn’t fall under the 501c(3) typical nonprofit category. So that’s why we’ve been working so hard to bring that awareness to our elected officials and all of our members, and to talk to everybody about, what is a 501(c)6 and the importance of getting that added to the next round of stimulus funds,” said Jill Parsons, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Typically, the Chamber provides a wide range of services intended to help local businesses grow and thrive. These include training and networking events, professional development opportunities, and more. Those services are, in many ways, especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses are struggling at this time.

“We provide programming and activities and special events to provide our members opportunities to network, to make them stronger businesses, to help them with any issues or challenges that they have in doing business in the state of West Virginia” Parsons said. “When everything started with COVID, a lot of businesses had to close because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, and so we actually ramped up here. We had to learn all the different opportunities and loan applications, all the different grants, learning everything that was available for our businesses so that we could help them maneuver through this situation,” she added.

Parsons said she feels optimistic about the likelihood that 501(c)6 organizations will be made eligible for future funding, and suggested that it seems their exclusion from earlier rounds of funding may have simply been an oversight on the part of lawmakers.

“Both sides of the aisle are looking at it as far as making sure to expand coverage..it’s just making sure that we don’t get lost in the discussions and that they include the 501(c)6 organizations in the next round. But it seems very promising, I think they all understand how important the roles are of these organizations in our communities,” Parsons said.

Those who would like to learn more about the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley can do so by visiting the organization’s website.

