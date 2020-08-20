Former bishop to make “personal amends” for wrongdoing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Disgraced former Catholic Bishop Michael J. Bransfield will make “personal amends” for some of the harm he’s accused of causing.

Bishop Mark E. Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston released a letter Thursday stating the Congregation for Bishops in Rome reached a decision on reparations required of Bransfield.

Bransfield served as Bishop of the Wheeling Charleston diocese from 2005 to 2018. He retired in 2018.

In 2019 allegations surfaced of Bransfield misspending millions of dollars of church money and sexually harassing other priests and church leaders.

Bransfield has denied the allegations.

The letter released Thursday requires Bransfield to make a public apology, repay the Diocese $441,000 for unauthorized benefits, and received reduced retirement benefits.

The reparations plan was submitted to Pope Francis and the Congregation of Bishops to consider nearly a year ago.

