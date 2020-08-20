Fort Frye Schools relying on teamwork for a successful year

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Local School District is opening up their buildings to students on August 24, but some students have opted for virtual learning for the start of the year.

Superintendent Stephanie Starcher says that around 10 percent of their student population have decided they will learn remotely, but they will push on.

Mask-wearing and sanitation is a big focus for the school system, and health screenings at home and at school are vital for students and staff members not spreading the virus throughout the district.

“If your child is sick, please don’t send them to school,” said Starcher. “We will do the health screenings here, as well, with the temperature checks and then if we do find students have a fever, we will follow up with the family on that and handle that appropriately.”

While there may have been initial concerns about the start of school, the staff members remain positive that they and their students will stay safe throughout the year.

“They’re excited to get our kids back on campus, and to help the families that have chosen the remote option to be successful with that. We’ve just kind of focused on, ‘We are in this together, and that we can succeed together and learn together through this and help kids and the staff stay safe.’”

