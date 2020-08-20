Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at the Meigs County Fairgrounds

MEIGS COUNY, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Saturday, August 29, the Meigs County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Participants are not required to be Meigs County residents, and the tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served. The testing will be drive-through, and face coverings will be required.

All test will be administered by the National Guard. Participants are encouraged to complete registration forms prior to arrival. Those forms are available online on the website of the Meigs County Health Department.

