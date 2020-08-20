Advertisement

Indians top Pirates

(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - Cleveland’s Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Civale allowed just five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Santana hit his second three-run home run in as many games for the Indians. Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing triple as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500.

