Kids Connect Initiative: WiFi hotspots being installed across West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A new program from Governor Jim Justice’s office intends to expand broadband internet access for students in West Virginia.

Over one thousand locations across the state with an existing internet connection are being turned into WiFi hotspots as a part of the Kids Connect Initiative. For the uninitiated, the project would allow students who may not otherwise have access to the web, to access it near public places like schools and state parks.

According to school officials, each school in Wood County is getting an external access point. This would allow students to access the internet from parking lots or even benches near the school. There are a few buildings that aren’t a part of the school system that will have access points too, such as the Vienna Public Library.

Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook says students will receive login credentials to access the WiFi and their experience on the web will be filtered.

He says this is a good step toward bringing broadband access to every student.

“We’re trying to expand access to students in West Virginia. Especially rural students in West Virginia. I foresee, in the future, many programs coming from this to even expand further, the internet access to our rural communities,” said Hosaflook.

The superintendent says the Wood County Board of Education is already working on a way to give any student without broadband access a hotspot for home use.

