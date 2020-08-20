Advertisement

Lightning eliminate Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay clinches series 4-1
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime.

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots for the Lightning, who were swept in the first round by the Blue Jackets last year.

