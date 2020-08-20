Advertisement

Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million sold in W.Va.

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million from the Wednesday, August 19, drawing was sold in Cabell County, West Virginia.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers and was purchased at the Tobacco Barn in Milton.

The winning numbers were 1-8-17-35-45 and the Star Ball was 9. The All-Star Bonus was 3x.

The ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery for information on how to claim their prize.

