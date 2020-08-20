Advertisement

Marietta continuing numerous paving projects

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The City of Marietta is going to start on a couple of paving projects involving sidewalks at many intersections across town.

These are part of Marietta’s 2020 Asphalt Resurfacing Project.

ADA ramps are being placed at a few intersections across town, which will help revamp many sections of Marietta.

So far, the City has spent around $2 million on paving projects this year, which is way up from their average of about $400,000.

Marietta mayor Josh Schlicher says that this year has been a vital one so far in terms of improving the structure of Marietta’s streets.

“This year, we’ve had a lot of good projects put together,” Schlicher said. “We’ve been successful in getting funding for them. Some of them have been carried over, due to weather and other circumstances. But this year has been a really good, positive year, we’ve had good cooperation with O.D.O.T. and the money has been put in place.”

The latest projects are going to begin on August 24, and will continue until September.

