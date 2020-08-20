Advertisement

No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Courtesy: West Virginia University)
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Courtesy: West Virginia University)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WVU Athletics officials said in a news release that only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted because of safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.

“Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”

Officials said 2020 season ticket purchasers will be receiving information from the Mountaineer Athletic Club and the Mountaineer Ticket Office on options for allocating their season ticket investment for any remaining home games with spectators.

WVU Football season ticket holders from 2019 will maintain ticket priority for 2021, regardless of their purchase status in 2020, according to officials.

Broadcast and kickoff time for the season opener will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

College

Ohio Athletic Conference postpones fall sports through December 31

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The O.A.C. postpones fall sports through December 31, 2020.

News

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
No Fall Sports In MAC Until September 3rd

Sports

Big Ten Conference scales back fall sports schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten Conference says it will not play non-conference games in football or several other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

College

NCAA approves voluntary workouts

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT
|
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
NCAA approves voluntary workouts for the month of June for football, and men's and women's basketball.

College

WVU athletic department announces cutbacks

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) _
West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons announces pay cuts and furloughs due to revenue losses brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

Struggling schools ask the NCAA for relief

Updated: Apr. 14, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Commissioners of 5 conferences petition the NCAA for regulatory relief in light of financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

College

NCAA adds eligibility for spring sport seniors

Updated: Mar. 31, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA's decision to add a year of eligibility to spring sport senior student athletes is a blessing and a problem for college baseball teams.

College

Marshall Picks Up Win Over Southern Miss

Updated: Feb. 6, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
Marshall downs Southern Miss on the hardwood.

College

Marshall and Ohio Head to Bowl Games

Updated: Dec. 8, 2019 at 6:42 PM EST
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Marshall head to Gasparilla Bowl while Ohio University heads to Famous Idaho Potato Bowl