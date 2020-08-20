Advertisement

Peaches linked to salmonella outbreak in 9 states

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident that has left more than 60 people sickened.
The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident that has left more than 60 people sickened.(CNN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Tainted peaches could be the cause of a salmonella outbreak in nine states.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident, that has left more than 60 people sickened.

The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states, starting in June.

The grocery store chain has recalled the peaches in the states affected and the FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: 23rd COVID-19 death recorded in Washington County

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Highmark provides face coverings to Medicare members as part of 1 million face covering initiative

Updated: moments ago
|
By WTAP
Highmark Inc. is sending cloth face coverings to Direct Pay Medicare members in Pennsylvania and West Virginia as part of its 1 million face covering initiative.

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/20/20

Updated: moments ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens discusses the artful exhibits, walks, and virtual talks around the M.O.V. this weekend.

News

Forecast for August 20th

Updated: moments ago

National

Lightning blitz keeps wildfires raging across California

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

Latest News

National

Florida Keys to release modified mosquitoes to fight illness

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is to release millions of male, genetically-altered mosquitoes to mate with females that would render any offspring unable to survive — thus reducing the population of the insects that transmit disease, in theory.

National

Idaho delegate Deborah Silver unpacks state delegation goodie bag

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

News

Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley seeks COVID-19 relief support

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Earlier this year, many small businesses and nonprofits around the country received COVID-19 relief funding through emergency assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). However, 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations were not eligible to apply for that funding.