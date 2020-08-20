Advertisement

Road closures planned in Marietta

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 124 Woodland Avenue between Phillips Street and Kenwood Street. Work will begin Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 A.M., weather permitting. Woodland Avenue will be closed between Phillips Street and Kenwood Street to allow for equipment and material access.

The remainder of Woodland Avenue will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Woodland Avenue in front of 124 Woodland Avenue. Signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 28; however, work may extend into the following week. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. Those with questions are asked to contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

