Route 50 accident sends two to hospital

Section of Robert Byrd Highway briefly shut down
Accident that caused section of Robert Byrd Highway to temporarily close
Accident that caused section of Robert Byrd Highway to temporarily close(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Two people were transported to the hospital this morning following a crash along Route 50.

The Wood County 911 Center was unable to say whether or not the two had suffered injuries.

The call came in at 2:53 a.m. for the crash, which occurred around mile marker 2.5 in the westbound lane. A portion of the road surrounding the car, which was lying on its top in the median off the left lane, was temporarily closed, before the right lane eventually opened up for traffic.

The Blennerhassett Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Camden Clark and St. Joseph’s Ambulance all responded to the scene.

