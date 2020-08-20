Search for poll workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County’s clerk is hopeful-but not yet guaranteeing-enough poll workers can be found to staff all of the county’s polling places for election day.

The two political parties have until Tuesday to provide lists of poll workers for the November third election.

Non-partisan poll workers are also being sought.

The Wood County Democratic party has already told the clerk’s office how many people, so far, have committed to working the polls.

”They need to appoint 136 poll workers, and right now, they have 88 confirmed ‘yes’s’,” County Clerk Mark Rhodes told the county commission Thursday. “We’re 40 short in terms of having the needed poll workers that have 68 precincts up and running.”

A lack of committed poll workers resulted in the county reducing and combining precinct locations for the June ninth primary. Rhodes indicated earlier this month the same might be true for November.

In-person early voting for the fall elections in Wood County and in West Virginia begins October 21. Wood County has traditionally held early voting at the Donald F. Black annex and at several “satellite” sites, although Rhodes is seeking alternate locations for the fall.

