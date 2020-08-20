Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Transit association offers free rides to treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Public Transit Association offering free rides to OUD treatment, no other questions asked.

News

Kids Connect Initiative: WiFi hotspots being installed across West Virginia

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kids Connect Initiative aims to broaden internet access among students.

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

Latest News

News

“Dad’s last dollar” stolen from woman who carried it for 21 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Marietta woman had a keepsake stolen from her wallet. Now she's trying to find it again.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Travel

Traffic patterns to change on intersection of Colegate Dr. and Greene St.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
AEP Ohio is upgrading equipment at the Colegate Drive and Greene Street intersection in Marietta

News

WTAP News @ 6 - St. Mary's Blue Devils Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County teams react to the return of fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Marietta City Schools hope students adjust to many changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Marietta City Schools are hoping students are able to adjust to the many changes for the upcoming year