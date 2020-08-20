Advertisement

Transit association offers free rides to treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder

Bus Stop
Bus Stop(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Behavioral Health, the West Virginia Public Transit Association is offering free rides to treatment facilities for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder.

According to Christa Mullins, Commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, the “Transportation to Care” program operates statewide.

Those in need of a ride to treatment can obtain one by their own testimony. The only requirement is the ride must be to and from a treatment facility for Substance Use Disorder or Opioid Use Disorder, no other questions asked.

To request a ride to treatment, you can call the transit dispatch line at 1-888–696–6195.

According to a press release, a transportation team will be ready within 24 to 72 hours from the initial request for the ride.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kids Connect Initiative: WiFi hotspots being installed across West Virginia

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kids Connect Initiative aims to broaden internet access among students.

News

“Dad’s last dollar” stolen from woman who carried it for 21 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Marietta woman had a keepsake stolen from her wallet. Now she's trying to find it again.

Travel

Traffic patterns to change on intersection of Colegate Dr. and Greene St.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
AEP Ohio is upgrading equipment at the Colegate Drive and Greene Street intersection in Marietta

News

WTAP News @ 6 - St. Mary's Blue Devils Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County teams react to the return of fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Marietta City Schools hope students adjust to many changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Marietta City Schools are hoping students are able to adjust to the many changes for the upcoming year

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Community Foundation partners with Salvation Army's Angel Tree

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Logan Wolfe

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU-Parkersburg staff celebrates university president's 55th birthday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - AEP equipment work to change traffic on Colegate Dr., Green St.

Updated: 3 hours ago