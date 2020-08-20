Transit association offers free rides to treatment for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - In collaboration with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Behavioral Health, the West Virginia Public Transit Association is offering free rides to treatment facilities for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder.

According to Christa Mullins, Commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health, the “Transportation to Care” program operates statewide.

Those in need of a ride to treatment can obtain one by their own testimony. The only requirement is the ride must be to and from a treatment facility for Substance Use Disorder or Opioid Use Disorder, no other questions asked.

To request a ride to treatment, you can call the transit dispatch line at 1-888–696–6195.

According to a press release, a transportation team will be ready within 24 to 72 hours from the initial request for the ride.

