Washington County athletic departments react to Fall Sports Order

Ohio schools are good to go to begin fall sports, and athletic departments are working harder than ever
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

When news came Tuesday that Ohio schools will be able to move forward with fall sports, athletic departments in Washington County celebrated.

In Marietta, Head Football Coach Jason Schob gathered with Athletic Director Cody Venderlic to listen to Governor Mike DeWine officially announce the new order.

“We were excited because it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster, we’ve had some ups and downs and there were a lot of uncertainties so, we don’t know how long it’s gonna last, we don’t know what it’s gonna look like long term, but at least we’re able to start. First thing I did was text some of the kids, especially the seniors because this is their last go around, and just wanted to share the news and they were pretty excited about it as well,” Schob says.

The Tigers’ week one opponent, Warren High School, was also excited to hear the news, and now they face the challenge of planning for a crowd at their games.

They are anticipating allowing four family members for each athlete and member of the band.

“I think it was a great day for our players, our coaches, our cheerleaders, our band, and the parents and families of those individuals that will be participating, but very disappointing for the general student population that they won’t be able to come see their best friends play,” Warren Athletic Director Steve Harold says.

Warren is looking into outside food vendors, to ensure that concessions follow protocol.

They also are planning to have two separate entrances for home fans and visiting fans.

In Beverly, Fort Frye’s football program got the news they were hoping for as well, and now they are cleared for their week one matchup with the rival Waterford Wildcats.

“The thought of these seniors not getting to have a season was hard to deal with, so there was a lot of relief and excitement for those guys and when they came in yesterday after school, you could see the excitement on everybody’s face,” Fort Frye coach Eric Huck says.

All three teams mentioned above are planning on streaming their games online in a pay-per-view format to recover some of the money that they will lose with a reduced crowd size.

Fans can continue to follow the seasons of all Washington County teams on the WTAP Sports webpage, and our weekly Football Frenzy show, airing every Friday night on WTAP.

