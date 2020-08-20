Advertisement

Waverly grandparent’s suit dropped

Attorney: Plaintiff does not have the resources to continue
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A separate case filed by the grandparent of a student at the closed Waverly Elementary School has been dismissed.

Citizen Sharon Corbitt filed the suit earlier this summer in Wood County Circuit Court, with the intent of opening the school at the beginning of the school year, September 8.

The suit says opening the school would encourage safety in the current COVID-19 pandemic, by housing fewer students at Waverly and the new Williamstown Elementary School, and requiring fewer students to ride buses.

Judge J.D. Beane last week decided the Corbitt case should be combined with another suit, challenging the closing of Waverly Elementary by the Wood County Board of Education, and transferring its students to Williamstown.

That case is pending in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Corbitt’s attorney, Pat McFarland, says the suit was never intended specifically to reopen Waverly, as the Kanawha County case does, but to provide a safe back-to-school environment during the pandemic.

McFarland added Corbitt does not have the resources to challenge Judge Beane’s decision.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Belpre superintendent speaks with Ohio governor

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Belpre superintendent talks to Governor Mike DeWine

News

WVU-Parkersburg staff celebrates university president’s 55th birthday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
WVU-P staff rode in a parade to help celebrate University president, Dr. Chris Gilmer's 55th birthday.

News

Search for poll workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County seeking poll workers for November election

News

Free COVID-19 testing to be offered at the Meigs County Fairgrounds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
On Saturday, August 29, the Meigs County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Latest News

News

Road closures planned in Marietta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTAP
Work will begin Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 A.M.

Breaking

UPDATE: 23rd COVID-19 death recorded in Washington County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Highmark provides face coverings to Medicare members as part of 1 million face covering initiative

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTAP
Highmark Inc. is sending cloth face coverings to Direct Pay Medicare members in Pennsylvania and West Virginia as part of its 1 million face covering initiative.

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/20/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens discusses the artful exhibits, walks, and virtual talks around the M.O.V. this weekend.

News

Forecast for August 20th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley seeks COVID-19 relief support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Earlier this year, many small businesses and nonprofits around the country received COVID-19 relief funding through emergency assistance programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). However, 501(c)6 nonprofit organizations were not eligible to apply for that funding.