Waverly grandparent’s suit dropped

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A separate case filed by the grandparent of a student at the closed Waverly Elementary School has been dismissed.

Citizen Sharon Corbitt filed the suit earlier this summer in Wood County Circuit Court, with the intent of opening the school at the beginning of the school year, September 8.

The suit says opening the school would encourage safety in the current COVID-19 pandemic, by housing fewer students at Waverly and the new Williamstown Elementary School, and requiring fewer students to ride buses.

Judge J.D. Beane last week decided the Corbitt case should be combined with another suit, challenging the closing of Waverly Elementary by the Wood County Board of Education, and transferring its students to Williamstown.

That case is pending in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Corbitt’s attorney, Pat McFarland, says the suit was never intended specifically to reopen Waverly, as the Kanawha County case does, but to provide a safe back-to-school environment during the pandemic.

McFarland added Corbitt does not have the resources to challenge Judge Beane’s decision.

