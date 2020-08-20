Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg staff celebrates university president’s 55th birthday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Because of the pandemic many have had to find innovative ways to celebrate people’s birthdays.

This is what the faculty of West Virginia University of Parkersburg did for its president, Dr. Chris Gilmer as they surprised him with a small parade as they passed the front of the college. It’s something that Dr. Gilmer says overwhelmed him on what he thought was going to be a more reserved birthday.

I thought I knew what love felt like before I got to Parkersburg, but in truth the past two years here at WVU-P and here at this community have really redefined for me what love is. I’ve never felt more appreciated or more supported and, you know, I’m humbled and overcome with emotion at what a wonderful community this is and how supportive it is of this university.

Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU-Parkersburg President

President Gilmer says that he is thankful to everyone that helped him celebrate his 55th birthday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

