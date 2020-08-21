Boy Scouts help clean up Marietta Gold Star park

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Doing a good deed wasn’t the only goal of a boy scout troop doing work Friday at the Gold Star memorial at Marietta’s Lookout Park.

This latest memorial was first dedicated in 2019. But even new attractions need to be constantly looked after.

A local troop set out to do that, and more.

It spruced up the memorial, but not just as a cleanup project. It was an effort to educate its members on the importance of the park and what it stands for.

“I think it would be nice to take a step back and look at what others have done for us,” said William Yannitell, Star Scout, Troop 207. “They laid down their lives to make sure we live in a free community, and go out and do things we want. Other people don’t have that freedom. It’s really nice, and some people take it for granted.”

Sixth District Ohio congressman Bill Johnson stopped by to help with the project, which included some landscaping as well as cleaning.

This is one of growing number of Gold Star parks established nationwide. There may soon be others coming to our area.

