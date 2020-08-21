Advertisement

Coronavirus testing expanded to assisted-living facilities

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has expanded coronavirus testing to all staff members at assisted living facilities.

Lance Himes is the governor’s interim director of the Department of Health.

Himes issued an order Friday that expands the testing already being done in nursing homes.

The order requires all assisted living facility staff to be tested and any residents who wish it.

More than 2,500 long-term care residents have died from the coronavirus in Ohio, or more than six of every 10 deaths statewide.

The governor was also expected to issue an order Friday on guidelines for performing arts facilities. 

