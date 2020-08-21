Advertisement

Group hopes to educate Ohioans about oil and gas industry

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHEAST OHIO (WTAP) - The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is launching a public awareness campaign across the Buckeye state.

A recent survey conducted by the nonprofit group found that most Ohioans favor what the oil and natural gas industry is doing. But the survey shows that people don’t always understand the industry’s impact on their day-to-day lives. With that in mind, the group is planning a campaign to show people the industry goes beyond home appliances and fueling cars.

When we look beyond the gas pump. When we look beyond our electric bills. Ohio oil and gas is a lot more than those two things. It’s a key building block to nearly everything that we touch and see in our day to day lives. So products that we use every single day, those all come from this industry. And would be essential to our quality of life.

Kennedy Copeland, Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program External Affairs

Ohio is the nation’s sixth largest natural gas producer as well as the 12th largest oil producer. The state also ranks second in the Midwest in both energy production and consumption.

