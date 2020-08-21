Advertisement

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) - An entire football team, with more than 100 players, is under a two-week quarantine in Kansas.

Players for Blue Valley West are quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s crazy because now it’s even closer to home,” Jennifer Hendricks said.

Hendricks has a daughter about to start kindergarten, but says she is waiting for the school district to make a decision.

“I don’t think the school year is going to go as we think it’s going to go,” Hendricks said. “I don’t know if it’s going to stay consistent and it might change within the semester.”

On Tuesday, the board of education voted against following the Johnson County Health Department's criteria to reopen schools. They are instead developing a plan on their own that will be announced Friday.

Until the plan is revealed, the start of school and fall sports remains up in the air.

Back at Blue Valley West, the football team continues to quarantine under the recommendation of the health department. The department states that an entire school sports team may be excluded if people who were in close contact with positive individuals cannot be identified.

The school’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 4, but it remains unclear what will happen with it.

Copyright 2020 KSHB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for August 21st

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

News

West Virginia DHHR reports first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The rare condition can be caused by the COVID-19 virus

National

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

German doctors: Russia’s Navalny fit enough to fly to Berlin

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
German doctors have examined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital, and say he is fit enough to be flown to Berlin for treatment on a special medical plane, a charity representative says.

National

Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

News

Vienna City Council passes TIF resolution for mall construction

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Creating a TIF district results in less taxes on the property

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 4 COVID-19 deaths leave W.Va. toll at 170

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics