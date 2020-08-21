Marietta City Council passes resolution to lease vehicles in its fleet

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council passes a resolution Thursday to be able to lease vehicles in its fleet. The resolution passed tonight on a third reading, with four council members voting for it and three voting against it.

It will allow the city to lease vehicles in its fleet like sedans, pickup trucks, and police cruisers. The mayor says this will help the city keep down its car maintenance cost and give the city more flexibility.

Council also passed a resolution tonight to give the Buckeye Hills Regional Council $95,000 from a community development block grant.

Buckeye Hills will use that money to give it to small businesses in Marietta that are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

