More changes made to West Virginia’s COVID-19 map

Will reflect counties with smaller populations
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - A week after it was first introduced, there are some more changes to West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 case tracking map.

Governor Jim Justice announced those changes at his briefing Friday.

Smaller counties-those under 16,000 population-will now be counted on a 14-day “rolling” average, instead of the seven-day average used for larger counties.

The purpose of the map is to determine whether schools can continue to provide in-person classes, once they open in September.

The latest changes are the result of suggestions made to the governor during the past week.

”Really small counties with populations of 5,000 or 7,000, their cases really have to be multiplied by a big number, which may, in fact, be biased against them,” said coronavirus task force member Dr. Clay Marsh. “It may make them look worse than they are.”

And a clarification has to do with the requirement of students coming back to the classroom to wear face coverings.

They will be required in lower-level counties (those colored green or yellow) beginning with the third grade in congregate areas and on school buses.

For orange, or level three counties, the mask requirement will be universal.

