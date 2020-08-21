Obituary: Maggie Diane Whaley

Maggie Diane Whaley, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away August 17, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 4th, 1959, a daughter of the late Admiral Dewy and Stella Pearl Davis Starcher.

Maggie was a woman who went out of her way to help anyone she could. She was skilled cool and baker, and was a big NASCAR fan. She worked diligently all her life, serving others at Hardee's, St Joseph snack bar, Head Start, and she organized a Parent Support Group at Westbrook Health Services.

She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Ann Whaley; sons Robert Dale Goodnight Jr. and Chad Alan Goodnight; sisters Arlene Sue Vugrinovich and Sharlene Ann Allendar; brother Charles Junior Davis; granddaughter Kiana Alisha Whaley, and grandson Wyatt Aaron Lewis.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Earnest Thomas Whaley; son Christopher Carl Goodnight; and brothers Harvey Luther Davis, Bobby Lewis Davis, and Admiral Dewy Starcher II; sister Irene Elizabe Wise; and grandson Patrick Alan Conner, and grandmother Mary Davis.

Private services for Maggie will be held by the family, with burial at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com