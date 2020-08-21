Obituary: Michael D. Phillips

Michael D Phillips of Elizabeth, WV, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

The son of Carol Marz Phillips and the late Ercel “Pete” Phillips, he was born Sept. 2, 1955 in Cleveland, OH, and graduated from Wirt County High School. He worked as a laborer and enjoyed fishing and attending auctions(#57). In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son Joshua Phillips.

He is survived by his mother, his wife Barbara Phillips, son Jeffrey (Sarah) Phillips; grandchildren Ethan and Carly Phillips; siblings Cathy (Ron) Settle, Pamela Phillips, Connie (Will) Bailey and Robert (Jane) Phillips and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside side services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 AM at Antioch Cemetery with Rev. Phil Creecy officiating.

