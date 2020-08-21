Obituary: Warren Stephen Lee Tucker

Warren Stephen Lee Tucker, born on May 30, 1981, in Marietta, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020, at his residence in West Union, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Troy Allan Tucker, grandparents, Linda Greathouse, Mary Auker and C. Stephen Auker, his niece, Aligail Tucker and his uncle Mike Auker.

He is survived by his children: Nathan Tucker, Mikayla Tucker, Heaven Lee Collins-Johnson and Grace Tucker; his mother, Stephanie Tucker-DeVaughn; siblings: Justin and Andrew Tucker and Alesha Kimble; his ex-wife Billie Roberts and nieces and nephews: Hailey Brookover, Breanna Tucker, Sarah Tucker, Hannah Parks, Bailey Longfellow, Daniel Longfellow, Clayton Tucker and Taylor Tucker.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Aug. 25) at 12:00 noon at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends before the service from 10:00 until 12:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

He did not have life insurance, so in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mikayla Tucker via Venmo:@MikaylaTucker, Cashapp:Mikky212, paypal: BillieHRoberts @gmail.com or you can send cards to 102 Fay Ave., Marietta, OH 45750.