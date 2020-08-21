Obituary: William “Bill” Earl Thomas

William “Bill” Earl Thomas, 62, of Arnoldsburg, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020, in his family home.

He was born on March 26, 1958, to the late William Ray and Bevagene Hicks Thomas.

He is survived by five children, Gary Schueller, Yvonne Schueller, Jeremiah Thomas, and Chad Thomas all of Ohio and Jennifer Blevins of NC, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister Rita Pearson and brother Jerry Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Jimmy Thomas and Roger Thomas.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bailey Cemetery on Beech Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

